Amenities

pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move right in! 2 bedroom 2.5 baths plus large loft in master bedroom. Main level features laminate flooring throughout, along with fireplace in living room, eat-in kitchen, and half bath. Walk out to your own backyard, perfect for entertaining! Unfinished basement. Includes 1 reserved parking spot and an additional permit. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Additional $50 per month pet rental and $500 pet deposit if approved. $50 online application fee. Minimum 12 month lease.