18712 Curry Powder Ln

Spacious 2BD / 1.5BA townhome in Germantown! Walk inside to a grand entrance with an open staircase and huge living room with wall to wall carpeting. Dining room provides a walk out to your side fenced in patio with a storage shed. The functional kitchen has a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet/counter space. There is also a full sized washer and dryer as well as a nice half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you have two big bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural light. The full sized bath has a shower/tub combo along with access into the master bedroom.



~ Community offers an assigned parking space, community pool, and playground!



~ Easy access to SR117, SR119, and I-270!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



No Pets Allowed



