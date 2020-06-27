All apartments in Germantown
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

18712 Curry Powder Ln

18712 Curry Powder Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18712 Curry Powder Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Spacious 2BD / 1.5BA townhome in Germantown! Walk inside to a grand entrance with an open staircase and huge living room with wall to wall carpeting. Dining room provides a walk out to your side fenced in patio with a storage shed. The functional kitchen has a dishwasher and plenty of cabinet/counter space. There is also a full sized washer and dryer as well as a nice half bath for added convenience. Upstairs you have two big bedrooms with plenty of closet space and natural light. The full sized bath has a shower/tub combo along with access into the master bedroom.

~ Community offers an assigned parking space, community pool, and playground!

~ Easy access to SR117, SR119, and I-270!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have any available units?
18712 Curry Powder Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have?
Some of 18712 Curry Powder Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18712 Curry Powder Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18712 Curry Powder Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18712 Curry Powder Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18712 Curry Powder Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18712 Curry Powder Ln offers parking.
Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18712 Curry Powder Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18712 Curry Powder Ln has a pool.
Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have accessible units?
No, 18712 Curry Powder Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18712 Curry Powder Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18712 Curry Powder Ln has units with dishwashers.
