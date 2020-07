Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Gorgeous updated 2 BR 2 Bath condo with lovely patio. Kitchen with granite counter tops, new carpeting and paint, wood burning fireplace. Great open floor plan with two bedrooms on each side of the unit. In unit washer/dryer. Community offers pool, tennis courts. Walk to lake. This condo will check all the boxes and is move-in ready.