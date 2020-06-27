All apartments in Germantown
18708 CALEDONIA COURT

18708 Caledonia Court · No Longer Available
Location

18708 Caledonia Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
CONTACT CO-LISTING AGENT FOR ASSISTANCE (240) 876- 4670. Don't miss out on this spacious top floor condo w/ 2 master bedrooms, each w/ a full bath and large windows for plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout including the rooms. Enjoy entertaining in the open living and dining area with high ceilings, and skylights for natural light. The balcony overlooks beautiful greenery perfect for relaxation. There are large closets and extra storage. Newly inspected wood burning fireplace with screen, in-unit washer/dryer, central heat & A/C. This quiet community has a park-like setting, playground, picnic areas, swimming pool, and tennis court. In walking distance of Gunner's Lake, Seneca Creek State Park, and The Lancaster County Dutch Market. Perfectly located near 270, MARC Germantown station, and bus stop just across the street. Also convenient to grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. Schools: Roberto W. Clemente Elementary School or Great Seneca Creek Elementary School, Kingsview Middle School, Northwest High School or Seneca Valley High School. Enjoy this one of a kind spacious condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have any available units?
18708 CALEDONIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have?
Some of 18708 CALEDONIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18708 CALEDONIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
18708 CALEDONIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18708 CALEDONIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT offer parking?
No, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT has a pool.
Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 18708 CALEDONIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 18708 CALEDONIA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
