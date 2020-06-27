18708 CALEDONIA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

CONTACT CO-LISTING AGENT FOR ASSISTANCE (240) 876- 4670. Don't miss out on this spacious top floor condo w/ 2 master bedrooms, each w/ a full bath and large windows for plenty of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout including the rooms. Enjoy entertaining in the open living and dining area with high ceilings, and skylights for natural light. The balcony overlooks beautiful greenery perfect for relaxation. There are large closets and extra storage. Newly inspected wood burning fireplace with screen, in-unit washer/dryer, central heat & A/C. This quiet community has a park-like setting, playground, picnic areas, swimming pool, and tennis court. In walking distance of Gunner's Lake, Seneca Creek State Park, and The Lancaster County Dutch Market. Perfectly located near 270, MARC Germantown station, and bus stop just across the street. Also convenient to grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. Schools: Roberto W. Clemente Elementary School or Great Seneca Creek Elementary School, Kingsview Middle School, Northwest High School or Seneca Valley High School. Enjoy this one of a kind spacious condo.