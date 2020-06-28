18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely four level townhouse with attached garage and full walkout ground floor. The home has 3 full bathrooms and an optional playroom that could be used as a bedroom providing a 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. The home was updated after the prior tenant vacated and has a brand new dishwasher and oven/ range in the eat-in kitchen. Washer/ dryer are located on the main level for convenient access. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Community provides swimming pool and tennis courts and is located with easy access to local shopping centers and I-270. Lease application is online at http://ahrmanagement.com/about-us/rental-application/