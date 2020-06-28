All apartments in Germantown
18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE
18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE

18609 Village Fountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18609 Village Fountain Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely four level townhouse with attached garage and full walkout ground floor. The home has 3 full bathrooms and an optional playroom that could be used as a bedroom providing a 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. The home was updated after the prior tenant vacated and has a brand new dishwasher and oven/ range in the eat-in kitchen. Washer/ dryer are located on the main level for convenient access. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Community provides swimming pool and tennis courts and is located with easy access to local shopping centers and I-270. Lease application is online at http://ahrmanagement.com/about-us/rental-application/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have any available units?
18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have?
Some of 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
