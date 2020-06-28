18609 VILLAGE FOUNTAIN DRIVE

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Lovely four level townhouse with attached garage and full walkout ground floor. The home has 3 full bathrooms and an optional playroom that could be used as a bedroom providing a 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home. The home was updated after the prior tenant vacated and has a brand new dishwasher and oven/ range in the eat-in kitchen. Washer/ dryer are located on the main level for convenient access. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Community provides swimming pool and tennis courts and is located with easy access to local shopping centers and I-270. Lease application is online at http://ahrmanagement.com/about-us/rental-application/