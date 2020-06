Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very spacious townhouse with 3 beds/ 2.5 baths located in the neighborhood of Stoneridge. Located near Seneca Park, Ride on bus stop within few feet and just a few minutes to I-270.



Property Highlights:

- Fully finished 3 levels

- Attached garage

- Community pool

- Hardwood floors

- Fireplace

- Garage parking



Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5158123)