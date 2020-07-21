All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE

18402 Crownsgate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18402 Crownsgate Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
A light-filled and spacious single-family home located in a sought-after community (Kingsview). The house boost 5 bedroom, 3.5-baths, 2-story foyer, gourmet kitchen, Living room, formal dining room, family room, and breakfast area etc. Walkout lower level with a bonus room, recreational room, and storage. Hardwood floors, new carpet, new washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood, great Montgomery county public schools, easy access to ICC, 270, 495, and short commute to DC (Close to MARC train, and bus to Shady Grove metro). Near South Germantown Recreational Park and Ridge Rd Recreational Park. Community pool, club, and tennis etc. included in the price. Proof of income and good credit history required. $2795/mo. Lease term negotiable. Perfect for a relocation family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have any available units?
18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have?
Some of 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
