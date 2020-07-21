18402 CROWNSGATE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

A light-filled and spacious single-family home located in a sought-after community (Kingsview). The house boost 5 bedroom, 3.5-baths, 2-story foyer, gourmet kitchen, Living room, formal dining room, family room, and breakfast area etc. Walkout lower level with a bonus room, recreational room, and storage. Hardwood floors, new carpet, new washer and dryer. Quiet neighborhood, great Montgomery county public schools, easy access to ICC, 270, 495, and short commute to DC (Close to MARC train, and bus to Shady Grove metro). Near South Germantown Recreational Park and Ridge Rd Recreational Park. Community pool, club, and tennis etc. included in the price. Proof of income and good credit history required. $2795/mo. Lease term negotiable. Perfect for a relocation family.