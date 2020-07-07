All apartments in Germantown
18231 SWISS CIRCLE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

18231 SWISS CIRCLE

18231 Swiss Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18231 Swiss Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Renovated 2-level 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condominium in Farmingdale community. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area. Large living room area with new wood laminate flooring. Convenient half bath on main level. Upper level includes two spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom has double closet and private bath. 1 assigned parking space plus plenty of guest parking. Good credit and rental payment history a must. NO PETS and no smokers. Property will be professionally managed. Available for May 1 occupancy. Community pool and community center. Good commuter location, close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have any available units?
18231 SWISS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have?
Some of 18231 SWISS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18231 SWISS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
18231 SWISS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18231 SWISS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 18231 SWISS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18231 SWISS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

