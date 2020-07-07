18231 SWISS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Renovated 2-level 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condominium in Farmingdale community. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a separate dining area. Large living room area with new wood laminate flooring. Convenient half bath on main level. Upper level includes two spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bath. Second bedroom has double closet and private bath. 1 assigned parking space plus plenty of guest parking. Good credit and rental payment history a must. NO PETS and no smokers. Property will be professionally managed. Available for May 1 occupancy. Community pool and community center. Good commuter location, close to shopping, restaurants and schools.