Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Townhouse with garage. In most sought after of Village of Cloppers Mill. 3 minutes walk to shopping center, restaurant and schools. Close to all major commuter routes. Its a 3 level spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A large kitchen with breakfast nook. Walk out basement with fireplace and a large deck back to the wood for all outdoor enjoyment.