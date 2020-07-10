18001 CLOPPERS MILL TERRACE

Amenities

Like a Model - Absolutely Stunning! 2 Level Condo on Upper Level. Features 2 Owner Suites on the main level plus a large loft. Will have new carpet and fresh paint. Gourmet kitchen: granite, tile, stainless steel interior dishwasher, breakfast bar. Hardwood extends from the foyer to the dining and living rooms. Incredible baths: upgraded vanities, frameless shower doors, imported tile. 2 story living rm w/ gas fireplace. Balcony overlooks park. Walk to shops and restaurants. Short drive to Kentlands, Germantown Town Center and I-270, plus bus routes on Mateny and Great Seneca Highway.***Available August 5. No Smoking, No Pets. Security Deposit $1,900