Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18001 CLOPPERS MILL TERRACE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

18001 CLOPPERS MILL TERRACE

18001 Cloppers Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

18001 Cloppers Mill Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Like a Model - Absolutely Stunning! 2 Level Condo on Upper Level. Features 2 Owner Suites on the main level plus a large loft. Will have new carpet and fresh paint. Gourmet kitchen: granite, tile, stainless steel interior dishwasher, breakfast bar. Hardwood extends from the foyer to the dining and living rooms. Incredible baths: upgraded vanities, frameless shower doors, imported tile. 2 story living rm w/ gas fireplace. Balcony overlooks park. Walk to shops and restaurants. Short drive to Kentlands, Germantown Town Center and I-270, plus bus routes on Mateny and Great Seneca Highway.***Available August 5. No Smoking, No Pets. Security Deposit $1,900

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

