Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

14040 JUMP DRIVE

14040 Jump Drive · (301) 880-0586
Location

14040 Jump Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Don't miss this beautiful 4 levels TH for rent! NOT YOUR NORMAL RENTALS! 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath, open floor plan, hardwood floors, crown molding, stylish custom paints, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, Large Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Loft and skylights, tiled master bath with double sink, deep garden tub and separate shower. 2nd Master Bedroom with in-suite full bath. Kitchen breakfast bar, separate dining area, marble fireplace. Walkout basement with full bath, a legal bedroom and recreation room. Privacy deck and fully fenced backyard with patio. Community pool. Convenient location . Available Aug 1. Hurry! Will not last long! 24 hours notice to show, schedule online. Please follow corona-19 guidelines to show. if any of your parties with virus related synonym,s please do not show. All need to wear masks and please do not touch any personal items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have any available units?
14040 JUMP DRIVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have?
Some of 14040 JUMP DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14040 JUMP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14040 JUMP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14040 JUMP DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14040 JUMP DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14040 JUMP DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14040 JUMP DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14040 JUMP DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14040 JUMP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14040 JUMP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14040 JUMP DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
