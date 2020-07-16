14040 JUMP DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Don't miss this beautiful 4 levels TH for rent! NOT YOUR NORMAL RENTALS! 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath, open floor plan, hardwood floors, crown molding, stylish custom paints, plantation shutters, ceiling fans, Large Master Bedroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Loft and skylights, tiled master bath with double sink, deep garden tub and separate shower. 2nd Master Bedroom with in-suite full bath. Kitchen breakfast bar, separate dining area, marble fireplace. Walkout basement with full bath, a legal bedroom and recreation room. Privacy deck and fully fenced backyard with patio. Community pool. Convenient location . Available Aug 1. Hurry! Will not last long! 24 hours notice to show, schedule online. Please follow corona-19 guidelines to show. if any of your parties with virus related synonym,s please do not show. All need to wear masks and please do not touch any personal items.