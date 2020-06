Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 level town home with 9 ft bump out living room. Is available for rent. A true gem. Fresh paint, updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors with two car garage. Fully finished basement. Enormous wrap around deck. Extend lot of living. An entertainer's delight. Huge master suite with cathedral ceilings. Two walk in closets and luxury bath. Welcome home it will not stay long. Available immediately!