Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

13752 DUNBAR TERRACE

13752 Dunbar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13752 Dunbar Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Welcome to this fully updated townhome in the heart of Germantown, close to all amenities Germantown has to offer. All three levels bumped out. Total finished square feet is 2020, more than listed on the tax record. This home features a renovated basement with wood floors and a fireplace and half bath. Go upstairs to the living room with brand new wood floors and an open kitchen and half bath . Freshly painted and lots of light. The kitchen opens to the beautiful deck. On the third level 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom. Plenty of light throughout and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have any available units?
13752 DUNBAR TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have?
Some of 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13752 DUNBAR TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13752 DUNBAR TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
