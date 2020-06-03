13752 DUNBAR TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to this fully updated townhome in the heart of Germantown, close to all amenities Germantown has to offer. All three levels bumped out. Total finished square feet is 2020, more than listed on the tax record. This home features a renovated basement with wood floors and a fireplace and half bath. Go upstairs to the living room with brand new wood floors and an open kitchen and half bath . Freshly painted and lots of light. The kitchen opens to the beautiful deck. On the third level 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious master bedroom with huge ensuite bathroom. Plenty of light throughout and ready to move in!