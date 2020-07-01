All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:27 PM

13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT

13515 Niagra Falls Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13515 Niagra Falls Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Totally renovated end unit town home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Super convenient location close to many shopping centers, grocery stores and parks. Open floor plan with bright natural light. Brand new roof, windows, and doors, new flooring all three levels and stairs, newly updated bathrooms, fresh paint through out the house, new garage door. Crown molding, Family room with gas fireplace, Fenced in yard. 1 car garage , driveway + plenty visitor parking space. Community swimming pool. No Pets. No smoking. Vacant, move in ready, immediately available. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have any available units?
13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have?
Some of 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT currently offering any rent specials?
13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT pet-friendly?
No, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT offer parking?
Yes, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT offers parking.
Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have a pool?
Yes, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT has a pool.
Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have accessible units?
No, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America