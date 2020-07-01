13515 NIAGARA FALLS CT

Amenities

Totally renovated end unit town home with 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath. Super convenient location close to many shopping centers, grocery stores and parks. Open floor plan with bright natural light. Brand new roof, windows, and doors, new flooring all three levels and stairs, newly updated bathrooms, fresh paint through out the house, new garage door. Crown molding, Family room with gas fireplace, Fenced in yard. 1 car garage , driveway + plenty visitor parking space. Community swimming pool. No Pets. No smoking. Vacant, move in ready, immediately available. Apply online.