Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy your new light and bright home. New carpet, fresh paint and new windows all make this unit feel fresh and move-in ready. New vanities, dishwasher and microwave add to the fresh feel. Relax on the balcony with direct access from the living room. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer off front foyer. Spacious Walk-in closet in Owner's bedroom. Pet free and smoke free unit.