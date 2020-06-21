All apartments in Germantown
13230 TRIMFIELD LANE

13230 Trimfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13230 Trimfield Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Sunny End Unit in great location,charming front porch, fenced in backyard, separate dining room, fully finished basement., update kitchen counter, Close to 270/great Seneca hwy, Wegmans, Milestone Shopping Center, Clarksburg Outlets & Germantown downtown area. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have any available units?
13230 TRIMFIELD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have?
Some of 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13230 TRIMFIELD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE offer parking?
No, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have a pool?
No, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have accessible units?
No, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 TRIMFIELD LANE has units with dishwashers.
