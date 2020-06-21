13230 TRIMFIELD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sunny End Unit in great location,charming front porch, fenced in backyard, separate dining room, fully finished basement., update kitchen counter, Close to 270/great Seneca hwy, Wegmans, Milestone Shopping Center, Clarksburg Outlets & Germantown downtown area. ** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.