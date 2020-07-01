72 Apartments for rent in Spring Ridge, MD

/
1 Unit Available
6210 Cliffside Ter
6210 Cliffside Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
COMING SOON!! Large 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with double bay windows.Three finished levels with 3 bedrooms up and 4th bedroom and full bath on lower level; rec room and walkout to patio and yard. Pergo wood flooring on main level.
1 of 37
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
6125 SPRINGWATER PLACE
6125 Springwater Place, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1145 sqft
Move in ready to this gorgeous second level condo! Two LARGE bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will LOVE the gleaming hardwood floors in foyer, dining and living room. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the open living room.
1 of 16
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
1 of 17
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
6501 SPRINGWATER COURT
6501 Springwater Court, Spring Ridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Move in ready Spring Ridge condo! Large two bedroom and two bathrooms. New carpet and paint through out. Enjoy the gas fireplace on cold winter days. This unit backs to a private wooded area. Enjoy the view from the balcony.
1 of 12
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2280 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
36 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,463
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
6 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,366
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,587
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
4 Units Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,442
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
1 of 25
Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13 W. 7th Street
13 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Stylish downtown Frederick end-unit townhouse - Property Id: 310054 Bright, recently renovated, end-of-row townhouse just blocks from historic downtown Frederick.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
627 Biggs Ave
627 Biggs Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2302 sqft
Frederick, MD - This is an adorable 3 bedroom FIRST LEVEL APARTMENT ONLY in single family home has new carpet and fresh paint. Shared laundry room & HVAC. Close to Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1236 sqft
COMING SOON!! Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
123 East 8th Street - 116
123 East 8th Street, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated two bedroom unit located just minutes from downtown Frederick! Settle down in your spacious 1000 square foot unit complete with full kitchen featuring wood cabinets, beautiful countertops, brand new floors and appliances! Enjoy the
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
997 Heather Ridge Drive, #3D
997 Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 997 Heather Ridge Drive, #3D in Frederick. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Heather Ridge
531 Heather Ridge Dr, Unit D
531 Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo for rent in Frederick, MD. Short distance to downtown at a much more affordable rate! Pet friendly. Washer & dryer in unit. Brand new carpet throughout. Hardwood floors in the kitchen.
1 of 27
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
812 E SOUTH STREET
812 East South Street, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location 1 block off Fairgrounds and I70. Lots of space both inside and out. 1 traditional bedroom and 1 large area upstairs perfect for home office.
1 of 1
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1024 TANEY AVENUE
1024 Taney Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$11,175
1 sqft
Nicely updated two bedroom one bath Town Home apartment. Newer carpet, countertops and kitchen cabinets. Tenant responsible for electric and gas (heat/stove). Washers/Dryers and additional storage available in lower level of the building.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spring Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Ridge area include Hood College, Howard Community College, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Ridge from include Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
