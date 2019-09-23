ONE CAR GARAGE END-UNIT....TWO LEVEL BUMP-OUT....UPDATED KITCHEN....WOOD FLOOR....BACK TO WOODS,,,SKYLIGHT....WALK OUT TO BACKYARD....DECK OVER LOOKING WOODS....CLOSE TO 270....AVAILABLE DEC 1....CALL L.A. 240-426-7988 FOR SHOWING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE have any available units?
13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE have?
Some of 13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13115 ROSEBAY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.