Germantown, MD
13049 Bridger Dr
13049 Bridger Dr

13049 Bridger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13049 Bridger Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Treat Yourself with this Beautiful Condo with a Garage - Dramatic flair throughout this spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath GARAGE town house condo.
Freshly painted throughout
New carpeting
Laminated wood floors on main level
Balcony
Romantic fireplace
Master Suite with two (2) walk-in closets
Vaulted ceilings
Spacious garage

Located close to shopping, schools, parks, I-270 and so much more!

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13049 Bridger Dr have any available units?
13049 Bridger Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13049 Bridger Dr have?
Some of 13049 Bridger Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13049 Bridger Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13049 Bridger Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13049 Bridger Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13049 Bridger Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13049 Bridger Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13049 Bridger Dr offers parking.
Does 13049 Bridger Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13049 Bridger Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13049 Bridger Dr have a pool?
No, 13049 Bridger Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13049 Bridger Dr have accessible units?
No, 13049 Bridger Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13049 Bridger Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13049 Bridger Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
