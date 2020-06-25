13049 Bridger Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Treat Yourself with this Beautiful Condo with a Garage - Dramatic flair throughout this spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath GARAGE town house condo.

Freshly painted throughout

New carpeting

Laminated wood floors on main level

Balcony

Romantic fireplace

Master Suite with two (2) walk-in closets

Vaulted ceilings

Spacious garage



Located close to shopping, schools, parks, I-270 and so much more!



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property



NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050



(RLNE4824712)