13049 Bridger Dr

Amenities
Treat Yourself with this Beautiful Condo with a Garage - Dramatic flair throughout this spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath GARAGE town house condo.
Freshly painted throughout
New carpeting
Laminated wood floors on main level
Balcony
Romantic fireplace
Master Suite with two (2) walk-in closets
Vaulted ceilings
Spacious garage
Located close to shopping, schools, parks, I-270 and so much more!
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking/No Pets Property
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4824712)