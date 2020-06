Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

MUST SEE! END UNIT 3 LEVEL BRICK TOWNHOUSE W/ 2002 tot. sq. ft. OFFERS 3 UPPER LEVEL BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS, MAIN LEVEL HAS LARGE KITCHEN WITH TABLE SPACE. DINING AND LIVING ROOM. LOWER LEVEL HAS BEDROOM/ OFFICE AND POWDER ROOM. HUGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE, WALK OUT TO FENCED IN YARD! FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT!