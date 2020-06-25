All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

13030 Rosebay Dr

13030 Rosebay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13030 Rosebay Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/17/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 full and 2 half bath townhome in Germantown, MD! First floor features include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the foyer and spacious living room with updated half bath. A fully equipped eat-in kitchen and dining room combo offers custom tiled backsplash, breakfast island and double oven. The second level offers a full hall bath with custom tiled flooring and three freshly painted large bedrooms that have vaulted ceilings, including a master bedroom with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fully tiled master bath with dual vanity sink. Basement level has an optional 4th bedroom with access to a hallway half bath with newer fixtures. Parking options include a 1 car attached garage and the private wood deck with patio off of the main level would be great for entertaining!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Contact Rachel at (240) 319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

Here is the link to apply online:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4776164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13030 Rosebay Dr have any available units?
13030 Rosebay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 13030 Rosebay Dr have?
Some of 13030 Rosebay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13030 Rosebay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13030 Rosebay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13030 Rosebay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13030 Rosebay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13030 Rosebay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13030 Rosebay Dr offers parking.
Does 13030 Rosebay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13030 Rosebay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13030 Rosebay Dr have a pool?
No, 13030 Rosebay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13030 Rosebay Dr have accessible units?
No, 13030 Rosebay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13030 Rosebay Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13030 Rosebay Dr has units with dishwashers.
