13030 Rosebay Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/17/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 full and 2 half bath townhome in Germantown, MD! First floor features include beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the foyer and spacious living room with updated half bath. A fully equipped eat-in kitchen and dining room combo offers custom tiled backsplash, breakfast island and double oven. The second level offers a full hall bath with custom tiled flooring and three freshly painted large bedrooms that have vaulted ceilings, including a master bedroom with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fully tiled master bath with dual vanity sink. Basement level has an optional 4th bedroom with access to a hallway half bath with newer fixtures. Parking options include a 1 car attached garage and the private wood deck with patio off of the main level would be great for entertaining!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Contact Rachel at (240) 319-8938 for details or to schedule an appointment or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



Here is the link to apply online:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4776164)