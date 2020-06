Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Town Home with with three Bed rooms with 3 full and one half bath and a beautiful loft!! Close to shopping and dining. Very close to MARC train and Ride on bus. Open layout with a beautiful kitchen and dining. Lot of storage/closet space. 2 zone heating and AC. 2 car rear garage, deck, cathedral ceilings, upgraded lighting fixtures.