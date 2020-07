Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely townhome for you to move in! main floor hardwood floor and tile flooring in kitchen! walk out to big deck facing common area! Kitchen with island and eat-in kitchen space, enjoy the sunlight filled breakfast area! basement with fireplace and walk out to lower level deck. Fenced yard! Located in quiet community and close 270 exit 16, minutes to highway and shopping plaza, restaurants.(security deposit $3000)