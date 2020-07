Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level townhouse with walk-out basement ready to move-in!!! Newly renovated townhouse with hardwood floors throughout the main level, open concept kitchen with granite countertops, remodeled bathrooms, 2 master suites on the second level, and a basement with a full bathroom can be used as a totally independent in-law suite. Close to main routes, 270N, and shopping centers.