12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Four level end unit Townhouse totally renovated with new fresh paint. This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 full renovated bathrooms , the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. A new updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, back-splash and new appliances, New Windows throughout, Deck, fenced backyard for privacy. The basement is finished with a new full bathroom, a fireplace and new carpet. Ready to move in and Available immediately. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Application processing fee $45 per adult.,credit and rental history check.