All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT

12918 Walnut View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12918 Walnut View Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Four level end unit Townhouse totally renovated with new fresh paint. This home features 3 bedrooms with 3 full renovated bathrooms , the master suite encompasses an entire 4th floor with cathedral ceilings, and an en suite bathroom. A new updated Kitchen with Granite counter tops, back-splash and new appliances, New Windows throughout, Deck, fenced backyard for privacy. The basement is finished with a new full bathroom, a fireplace and new carpet. Ready to move in and Available immediately. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis with a deposit. Application processing fee $45 per adult.,credit and rental history check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have any available units?
12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have?
Some of 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT is pet friendly.
Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT offer parking?
No, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have a pool?
No, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12918 WALNUT VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America