Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

12827 Sage Terrace

12827 Sage Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12827 Sage Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Lovely Townhome Close to Shopping, Parks and more. - Well appointed town home featuring wood floors on mail level, spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with new counter-tops. Enclosed patio area, perfect for summer grilling. This spacious unit is located close to shopping, schools, parks, I-270, and much more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking
Pets on a case-by-case basis. (1 cat or 1 medium/small dog)
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5729716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12827 Sage Terrace have any available units?
12827 Sage Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12827 Sage Terrace have?
Some of 12827 Sage Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12827 Sage Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12827 Sage Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12827 Sage Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12827 Sage Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12827 Sage Terrace offer parking?
No, 12827 Sage Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12827 Sage Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12827 Sage Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12827 Sage Terrace have a pool?
No, 12827 Sage Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12827 Sage Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12827 Sage Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12827 Sage Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12827 Sage Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

