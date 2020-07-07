12827 Sage Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Lovely Townhome Close to Shopping, Parks and more. - Well appointed town home featuring wood floors on mail level, spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with new counter-tops. Enclosed patio area, perfect for summer grilling. This spacious unit is located close to shopping, schools, parks, I-270, and much more.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking

Pets on a case-by-case basis. (1 cat or 1 medium/small dog)

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5729716)