Germantown, MD
12820 Rexmore Dr # 18
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

12820 Rexmore Dr # 18

12820 Rexmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12820 Rexmore Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available 03/22/19 Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!

LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $55,800 Annual Gross Household Income Required with Credit Scores 600+ 12 Month lease Minimum- Longer term leases Preferred. No History of Non-Payment judgments or Evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1550) Required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext.2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!

2 Bed 2 Bath lower level *END UNIT* Condo ready for you to call home March 22nd! Fresh paint and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring with Great Natural Light! Open Concept living area w/updated Kitchen- Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Doors open to balcony-enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Large bedroom on main level with private bathroom. Upper level has second bed and bath and Full Laundry! Parking Space in Attached Garage below, water is additional $50 flat fee/month. 5 Minute Walking Distance to Germantown Town Center, Regal Movie Theater with Panera, Chipotle, Chic-Fil-A and Safeway. 5 Minute Drive to Target, Wegmans, Best Buy and More! Close to 270 and R-355. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website, www.boomtowninc.com!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4722515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have any available units?
12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have?
Some of 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 currently offering any rent specials?
12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 pet-friendly?
No, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 offer parking?
Yes, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 offers parking.
Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have a pool?
No, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 does not have a pool.
Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have accessible units?
No, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 Rexmore Dr # 18 has units with dishwashers.
