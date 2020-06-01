12820 Rexmore Dr # 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Available 03/22/19 Want to Schedule a Showing? First Complete the New Resident Questionnaire at www.boomtowninc.com - Top of the Home Page- Get Qualified and sign a lease FAST!



LEASING REQUIREMENTS: $55,800 Annual Gross Household Income Required with Credit Scores 600+ 12 Month lease Minimum- Longer term leases Preferred. No History of Non-Payment judgments or Evictions. First months rent and security deposit ($1550) Required at lease signing. No Pets Please. For more information call us at 301-979-9009 Ext.2 or email Apps@boomtowninc.com!



2 Bed 2 Bath lower level *END UNIT* Condo ready for you to call home March 22nd! Fresh paint and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring with Great Natural Light! Open Concept living area w/updated Kitchen- Granite Counters and Stainless-Steel Appliances. Doors open to balcony-enjoy your morning cup of coffee! Large bedroom on main level with private bathroom. Upper level has second bed and bath and Full Laundry! Parking Space in Attached Garage below, water is additional $50 flat fee/month. 5 Minute Walking Distance to Germantown Town Center, Regal Movie Theater with Panera, Chipotle, Chic-Fil-A and Safeway. 5 Minute Drive to Target, Wegmans, Best Buy and More! Close to 270 and R-355. To schedule a showing, please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website, www.boomtowninc.com!



No Pets Allowed



