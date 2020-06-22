$65 app. fee photo id and 2 current pay stubs required for processing..walk to lake or any Germantown amenity... Ride your bike for miles! Updated and ready to move in .. 2 upper bedrooms 2 baths. lower level rec room with powder room!.. Large utility room for storage and laundry! Main level with hardwood flooris ..Kit. across the rear opens onto the deck! 2 parking spaces in front of house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE have any available units?
12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE have?
Some of 12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12575 CORAL GROVE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.