Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM

12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE

12511 Willow Spring Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12511 Willow Spring Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very nice two bedroom one full and one half bathsxstainless steel appliances in kitchen. with Finished basement with family room and half bath.xxxwalkout to patio and fenced back yard. Deck off of the living room. available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have any available units?
12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have?
Some of 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
