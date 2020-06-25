12511 WILLOW SPRING CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Very nice two bedroom one full and one half bathsxstainless steel appliances in kitchen. with Finished basement with family room and half bath.xxxwalkout to patio and fenced back yard. Deck off of the living room. available immediately