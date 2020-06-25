12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated and Upgraded! 5 Bedroom and 3.50 Colonial in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Clarksburg School District! Home shows very well with no carpet. Brand new laminate flooring throughout! Updates to kitchen and bathrooms. Family room off kitchen, nice deck over looking backyard. 2 car garage. 4 nice size bedrooms on the upper level. Master Bedroom with walk in closet, separate bath with soaking tub and sep. shower. Lower level rec room, full bath and bonus room. Laundry room is on the main level just off kitchen. Eat-in kitchen with formal living room and dining room. This home really does have it all! Wonderful community of similar colonials. Hurry!