All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE

12314 Milestone Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12314 Milestone Manor Lane, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated and Upgraded! 5 Bedroom and 3.50 Colonial in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Clarksburg School District! Home shows very well with no carpet. Brand new laminate flooring throughout! Updates to kitchen and bathrooms. Family room off kitchen, nice deck over looking backyard. 2 car garage. 4 nice size bedrooms on the upper level. Master Bedroom with walk in closet, separate bath with soaking tub and sep. shower. Lower level rec room, full bath and bonus room. Laundry room is on the main level just off kitchen. Eat-in kitchen with formal living room and dining room. This home really does have it all! Wonderful community of similar colonials. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have any available units?
12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have?
Some of 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE offers parking.
Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have a pool?
No, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have accessible units?
No, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12314 MILESTONE MANOR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America