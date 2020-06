Amenities

Gorgeous unit for Rent in Germantown! This property features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with stunning lake views! Enjoy open concept living and dining room with access to the balcony overlooking Gunners Lake. Galley kitchen with stainless steel fridge and lots of cabinet space. Large master bedroom with ample closets and ensuite with double sinks. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Minutes from I-270, MARC Train, and other major commuter routes. No pets please!