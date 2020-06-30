All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C

12213 Peach Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12213 Peach Crest Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please click here to apply

Gorgeous 2 BR 1 Bath condo with updated kitchen.
WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!!
The kitchen features large kitchen island with room for bar stools, butcher block counter tops, modern appliances, tile back splash and ceiling fan.
You'll love the wood burning fireplace in the living room. Very cozy.
Patio opens up to manicured landscaping with wooded view.
Rooms are large with plenty of closet space.
FRESH paint through out.
REMODELED bathroom.
BRAND new Wall to wall carpet through out.
Full size in-unit washer/dryer
One assigned place with plenty of additional parking. Close to shopping, schools, transportation. Quick access to I-270 and Marc train. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have any available units?
12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have?
Some of 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C offers parking.
Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have a pool?
No, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America