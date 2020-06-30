12213 Peach Crest Dr Apt C

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 BR 1 Bath condo with updated kitchen.

WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!!

The kitchen features large kitchen island with room for bar stools, butcher block counter tops, modern appliances, tile back splash and ceiling fan.

You'll love the wood burning fireplace in the living room. Very cozy.

Patio opens up to manicured landscaping with wooded view.

Rooms are large with plenty of closet space.

FRESH paint through out.

REMODELED bathroom.

BRAND new Wall to wall carpet through out.

Full size in-unit washer/dryer

One assigned place with plenty of additional parking. Close to shopping, schools, transportation. Quick access to I-270 and Marc train. Must see!