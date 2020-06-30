All apartments in Germantown
12009 Birdseye Terrace
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

12009 Birdseye Terrace

12009 Birdseye Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Birdseye Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Lovely 3 story Townhome with spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home is in close proximity to shopping centers/restaurants and easy access to I-270 as well as major employers, commuter routes and great schools. A great place to call home! Freshly painted through out and ready to move in. No smoking and No pets
Gorgeous kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, custom tiled backsplash, and recently installed high quality kitchen cabinetry. It has a breakfast nook, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.
There are 2 large bedrooms on the upper level, accompanied by a full bath updated with ceramic tile floor and new fixtures.
Fully finished walk out level basement has a brand new flooring and wood burning fireplace with plenty of room for bedroom, home theater, play area. Washer and dryer in basement with extra storage space. New flooring and fixtures in the full bath downstairs.
Fenced back patio is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the warm summer lake months.

Rent - $1700/month, one month security deposit. Tenants responsible for all utilities and HOA. Credit history, background check, and eviction history verification are required. Absolutely no smoking and no pets.
If interested please reply with an email - rent21home@gmail.com or text- 240-418-9629.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have any available units?
12009 Birdseye Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have?
Some of 12009 Birdseye Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 Birdseye Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12009 Birdseye Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 Birdseye Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 12009 Birdseye Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 12009 Birdseye Terrace offers parking.
Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12009 Birdseye Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have a pool?
No, 12009 Birdseye Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12009 Birdseye Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 Birdseye Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 Birdseye Terrace has units with dishwashers.

