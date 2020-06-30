12009 Birdseye Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Lovely 3 story Townhome with spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home is in close proximity to shopping centers/restaurants and easy access to I-270 as well as major employers, commuter routes and great schools. A great place to call home! Freshly painted through out and ready to move in. No smoking and No pets

Gorgeous kitchen updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, custom tiled backsplash, and recently installed high quality kitchen cabinetry. It has a breakfast nook, and plenty of cabinet space for storage.

There are 2 large bedrooms on the upper level, accompanied by a full bath updated with ceramic tile floor and new fixtures.

Fully finished walk out level basement has a brand new flooring and wood burning fireplace with plenty of room for bedroom, home theater, play area. Washer and dryer in basement with extra storage space. New flooring and fixtures in the full bath downstairs.

Fenced back patio is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the warm summer lake months.



Rent - $1700/month, one month security deposit. Tenants responsible for all utilities and HOA. Credit history, background check, and eviction history verification are required. Absolutely no smoking and no pets.

If interested please reply with an email - rent21home@gmail.com or text- 240-418-9629.