Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

M/I Homes built large 2 garage End unit townhouse. Hardwood floor on main and most of 2nd levels, upgraded appliances, granite counter, upgraded luxury mast bath. door to oversize deck off kitchen enjoy tree view in the back. Very convenient to I-270, shopping center, parks. It is tenant occupied now and will move out at the end of March. 24 hour notice required and only from 10am to 1pm during week days. copy of driver's license, 4 recent pay stubs along with application.