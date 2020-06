Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

11718 Cider Press Place Unit #13 Available 05/01/19 11718 Cider Press Place #13 - UPPER LEVEL FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULLS BATHS,, MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET WITH A BEAUTIFUL SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND BALCONY. MAIN LEVEL HAS GLEAMING HW FLOORS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. LL BEDROOM OR CAN BE USED FOR AN OFFICE SPACE. FOURTH LEVEL WALKOUT BASEMENT.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4826763)