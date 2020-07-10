11648 Drumcastle Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Large TH with 3 finished levels. Brand new hardwood flooring through out home. Brand new marble flooring on the lower level with fireplace and laundry room. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, skylights and convenient kitchen island. Ample table space too plus additional dining area. Nice fenced in yard and private deck off of the dining area. Great local to I-270. Within minutes to ICC, Clarksburg Outlets and I-495. Visit local favorites, Butlers Orchard and the Lancaster Amish Dutch Market.