Germantown, MD
11648 Drumcastle Ter
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

11648 Drumcastle Ter

11648 Drumcastle Ter · No Longer Available
Location

11648 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large TH with 3 finished levels. Brand new hardwood flooring through out home. Brand new marble flooring on the lower level with fireplace and laundry room. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, skylights and convenient kitchen island. Ample table space too plus additional dining area. Nice fenced in yard and private deck off of the dining area. Great local to I-270. Within minutes to ICC, Clarksburg Outlets and I-495. Visit local favorites, Butlers Orchard and the Lancaster Amish Dutch Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have any available units?
11648 Drumcastle Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have?
Some of 11648 Drumcastle Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11648 Drumcastle Ter currently offering any rent specials?
11648 Drumcastle Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11648 Drumcastle Ter pet-friendly?
No, 11648 Drumcastle Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter offer parking?
No, 11648 Drumcastle Ter does not offer parking.
Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11648 Drumcastle Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have a pool?
No, 11648 Drumcastle Ter does not have a pool.
Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have accessible units?
No, 11648 Drumcastle Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 11648 Drumcastle Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11648 Drumcastle Ter has units with dishwashers.
