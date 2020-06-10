502 SUFFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Brick end unit TH with bright bay window. 3BR, 2FB, 2HB. 1 car garage. Hardwood floor all main level. New painting, new Water Heater, new washer and dryer, new stove and new range hood on the stove, new window and blinds, new garage door. Upgraded kitchen and bath room: granite countertops, ceramic tile on floor, newer cabinets. Nice deck back to trees,open space. Closing to play ground, pool, tennis court, walking to shopping center, Crown city of Gaithersburg. Mini. to I-270 , I-370. Rd 355.