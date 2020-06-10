All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
502 SUFFIELD DRIVE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

502 SUFFIELD DRIVE

502 Suffield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

502 Suffield Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Brick end unit TH with bright bay window. 3BR, 2FB, 2HB. 1 car garage. Hardwood floor all main level. New painting, new Water Heater, new washer and dryer, new stove and new range hood on the stove, new window and blinds, new garage door. Upgraded kitchen and bath room: granite countertops, ceramic tile on floor, newer cabinets. Nice deck back to trees,open space. Closing to play ground, pool, tennis court, walking to shopping center, Crown city of Gaithersburg. Mini. to I-270 , I-370. Rd 355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
502 SUFFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
502 SUFFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 502 SUFFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America