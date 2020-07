Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Youll love this condo with courtyard access and private patio. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Freshly painted through out. Modern eat in kitchen with recent upgrades. All new energy efficient windows and sliding patio door. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and remodeled master bathroom with custom vanity and granite counter. The second bedroom is just the right size for two twin beds or will make a impressive office. Close to Shady Grove Metro, I-270 and ICC.