Gaithersburg, MD
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM

407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

407 Christopher Avenue · (301) 299-1000
Location

407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk in closet and 2 extra closets**Full size washer and dryer in unit**Storage unit in basement**Walk to Bus Stop, Library, Lake Forest Mall, Costco, and much more**Secure building entry with code**Property available immediately**Only small pets under 25 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have any available units?
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have?
Some of 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
