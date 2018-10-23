407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk in closet and 2 extra closets**Full size washer and dryer in unit**Storage unit in basement**Walk to Bus Stop, Library, Lake Forest Mall, Costco, and much more**Secure building entry with code**Property available immediately**Only small pets under 25 lbs considered.