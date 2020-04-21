All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
31 BIG ACRE SQUARE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:47 AM

31 BIG ACRE SQUARE

31 Big Acre Square · (301) 881-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Big Acre Square, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20-7 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
Minimum credit score 720. This immaculate, professionally-designed two-story townhouse-style condo with a private patio deck is located in the desirable neighborhood of Shady Grove Village, short distance from Downtown Crown and Rio and just minutes away from Metro and Mark Station, shopping centers, gyms both Lifetime and LA Fitness, and entertainment centers. The house provides comfort and exudes classic elegance. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space and sleek finishes providing a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Beautiful laminate floors on the main level and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include chic recessed lighting in basement and ceiling fans, a Kenmore Elite washer/dryer, quartz kitchen countertops, tons of storage space, and gorgeous tree in front of the property with two assigned parking spaces.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area or the breakfast room graced with a beautiful bay window. Basement has glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and patio. The house is also perfect for gardening with the nice private space in the back or the front yard. This 1670 square foot home is in a community that has its own swimming pool close by and kids playground adjacent to the property. Please go to https://homejab.com/view/31-big-acre-square-gaithersburg-md-20878-usa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have any available units?
31 BIG ACRE SQUARE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have?
Some of 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
31 BIG ACRE SQUARE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE does offer parking.
Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 BIG ACRE SQUARE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity