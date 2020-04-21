Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Minimum credit score 720. This immaculate, professionally-designed two-story townhouse-style condo with a private patio deck is located in the desirable neighborhood of Shady Grove Village, short distance from Downtown Crown and Rio and just minutes away from Metro and Mark Station, shopping centers, gyms both Lifetime and LA Fitness, and entertainment centers. The house provides comfort and exudes classic elegance. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, generous living space and sleek finishes providing a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Beautiful laminate floors on the main level and plenty of natural light flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. Other special highlights include chic recessed lighting in basement and ceiling fans, a Kenmore Elite washer/dryer, quartz kitchen countertops, tons of storage space, and gorgeous tree in front of the property with two assigned parking spaces.Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area or the breakfast room graced with a beautiful bay window. Basement has glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and patio. The house is also perfect for gardening with the nice private space in the back or the front yard. This 1670 square foot home is in a community that has its own swimming pool close by and kids playground adjacent to the property. Please go to https://homejab.com/view/31-big-acre-square-gaithersburg-md-20878-usa