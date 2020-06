Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

LUXURIOUS TOWNHOUSE- END UNIT IN CROWN POINT. JUMP INTO RT200 IN 2 MINS. RIGHT ACROSS RIO. MAIN LEVEL/GROUND FLOOR HAS BIG BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. UPSTAIRS- GOURMET KITCHEN AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GORGEOUS AND SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING WITH ARC WINDOWS THOUGHOUT. OPEN KITCHEN PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING TREX DECK. UPPER LEVEL HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. WASHER/DRYER IN THIS LEVEL. THE MASTER BATHROOM IS LUXURIOUS - A MUST SEE.