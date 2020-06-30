114 KENDRICK PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous and renovated KENTLANDS condo with pergo wood floors in LR,DR,Master BR and 2 nd BR, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile in kitchen, HUGE loft provide lots of light and vaulted ceilings for main level area, walk to ALL KEntlands amenities, pool/clubhouse 1 block away. *** Loft is the 3rd bedroom, excellent for office,game room, BR etc.... ** NO PETS. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.