Gaithersburg, MD
104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE

104 Fountain Green Lane · No Longer Available
Location

104 Fountain Green Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
FORMER MODEL HOME-End unit, full of light. Side entrance. Hardwood floor in living, dining, and kitchen. Two-story foyer. Gourmet kitchen W/DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOKTOP, Side by side frig. Skylights. Master bedroom with super bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement walkout level to patio. Deck. Close to shopping(Kentlands). Don't miss it. Convenient location. mints to shopping. Good schools, walking distance to AstraZeneca, NIST, swimming pool, and gym. Looking for tenants with good credit, good income, and low DTI. Discount will apply to long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have any available units?
104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have?
Some of 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE offer parking?
No, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE has a pool.
Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE has units with dishwashers.

