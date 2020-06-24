104 FOUNTAIN GREEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

FORMER MODEL HOME-End unit, full of light. Side entrance. Hardwood floor in living, dining, and kitchen. Two-story foyer. Gourmet kitchen W/DOUBLE OVENS, GAS COOKTOP, Side by side frig. Skylights. Master bedroom with super bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement walkout level to patio. Deck. Close to shopping(Kentlands). Don't miss it. Convenient location. mints to shopping. Good schools, walking distance to AstraZeneca, NIST, swimming pool, and gym. Looking for tenants with good credit, good income, and low DTI. Discount will apply to long term lease.