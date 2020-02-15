Beautiful End unit town house w/3beds 2full on upper level, extra 2half baths, finished walkout basement shows beautiful view back of house very convenient location to 29, 70, 100, 695 Centennial High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3801 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE have any available units?
3801 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellicott City, MD.
Is 3801 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3801 BONNYBRIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.