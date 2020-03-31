All apartments in Edgewood
Edgewood, MD
1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C

1733 Fountain Rock Way · No Longer Available
Edgewood
Location

1733 Fountain Rock Way, Edgewood, MD 21040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Condo on 2 levels. Access to shared garage and driveway. Central air, laundry, move-in ready. Vouchers Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have any available units?
1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, MD.
Is 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C currently offering any rent specials?
1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C pet-friendly?
No, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C offer parking?
Yes, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C offers parking.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have a pool?
No, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C does not have a pool.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have accessible units?
No, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1733 FOUNTAIN ROCK WAY #C has units with air conditioning.
