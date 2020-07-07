All apartments in Dundalk
95 Kentway
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

95 Kentway

95 Kentway · No Longer Available
Location

95 Kentway, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available 05/01/20 Fully renovated, beautiful end-of-unit townhome - Property Id: 265226

Welcome to this newly renovated to high-end standards townhouse which has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms; open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances; spacious finished basement with a full modern bathroom; lovely dark hardwood floors; stylish light fixtures and faucets; new energy-efficient windows; terrific granite counter tops and large breakfast bar; great yard for kids to play; and two-spot parking pad at the back. The townhome is ideally located in a tranquil part of Dundalk, and close to Dundalk Ave, Merritt Blvd for easy access to bus lines, major roads and highways.

-SECTION 8 applicants are welcome to apply.
-There is a $500 move-in incentive for the months of May and June
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265226
Property Id 265226

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Kentway have any available units?
95 Kentway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 95 Kentway have?
Some of 95 Kentway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Kentway currently offering any rent specials?
95 Kentway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Kentway pet-friendly?
No, 95 Kentway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dundalk.
Does 95 Kentway offer parking?
Yes, 95 Kentway offers parking.
Does 95 Kentway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95 Kentway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Kentway have a pool?
No, 95 Kentway does not have a pool.
Does 95 Kentway have accessible units?
No, 95 Kentway does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Kentway have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Kentway does not have units with dishwashers.

