95 Kentway

Fully renovated, beautiful end-of-unit townhome



Welcome to this newly renovated to high-end standards townhouse which has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms; open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances; spacious finished basement with a full modern bathroom; lovely dark hardwood floors; stylish light fixtures and faucets; new energy-efficient windows; terrific granite counter tops and large breakfast bar; great yard for kids to play; and two-spot parking pad at the back. The townhome is ideally located in a tranquil part of Dundalk, and close to Dundalk Ave, Merritt Blvd for easy access to bus lines, major roads and highways.



-SECTION 8 applicants are welcome to apply.

-There is a $500 move-in incentive for the months of May and June

No Pets Allowed



