Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Spacious Single Family Home with Attached Garage, Enclosed Porch, Fireplace, and Hardwood Floors Throughout! The location is convenient to I-95 and main roads. Schedule a showing to take a look at this large 3 bedroom rental that's move in ready! Call or email me for proper documents for application process. No Vouchers Accepted.