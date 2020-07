Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great rental in Chapman Farm. Sought after neighborhood in Crofton. Beautiful Colonial on a corner lot, great backyard with privacy fence and deck for entertaining. Home has 3 levels, upgraded kitchen and Sun Room with skylights. Wood burning fireplace in the family room and gas fireplace in the basement for chilly nights. HOA is included in the rent. Pets case y case. Very convenient to Annapolis, Washington DC, Baltimore and Forte Meade.