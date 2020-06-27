2519 Chelmsford Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This home begins with a beautiful 2-story foyer and a family room. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the family room provide lots of natural light. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and a gas range. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite comes with vaulted ceilings,a shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The basement includes a bedroom and bathroom, as well as a wet bar and family room. The backyard features a composite deck overlooking the Walden Golf Course. A new washer and dryer, a new furnace and wall-mounted TV complete this wonderful home. Pets are considered and it is non-smoking.