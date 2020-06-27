All apartments in Crofton
2519 Chelmsford Dr
Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:54 AM

2519 Chelmsford Dr

2519 Chelmsford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Chelmsford Drive, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This home begins with a beautiful 2-story foyer and a family room. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the family room provide lots of natural light. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and a gas range. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite comes with vaulted ceilings,a shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The basement includes a bedroom and bathroom, as well as a wet bar and family room. The backyard features a composite deck overlooking the Walden Golf Course. A new washer and dryer, a new furnace and wall-mounted TV complete this wonderful home. Pets are considered and it is non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have any available units?
2519 Chelmsford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have?
Some of 2519 Chelmsford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Chelmsford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Chelmsford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Chelmsford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr offers parking.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr has a pool.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have accessible units?
No, 2519 Chelmsford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Chelmsford Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Chelmsford Dr has units with air conditioning.
