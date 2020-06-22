All apartments in Crofton
1937 Bellarbor Circle
1937 Bellarbor Circle

Location

1937 Bellarbor Circle, Crofton, MD 21114

Amenities

Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton

Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade. This property features a one car garage with remote opener for convenience, view of the lake, fenced low maintenance yard and one level living. Plenty of space to walk and enjoy the outdoors. Condo community has reserved parking and on street parking nearby. Rent is $1575.00 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity.

We offer social distancing options for showings.
Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.

DOGS OK
CATS OK
NO SMOKING ALLOWED

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5845279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have any available units?
1937 Bellarbor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crofton, MD.
What amenities does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have?
Some of 1937 Bellarbor Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Bellarbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Bellarbor Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Bellarbor Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 Bellarbor Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Bellarbor Circle does offer parking.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Bellarbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have a pool?
No, 1937 Bellarbor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 1937 Bellarbor Circle has accessible units.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Bellarbor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Bellarbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Bellarbor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
