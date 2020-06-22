1937 Bellarbor Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets accessible

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

Enjoy an Active Lifestyle in Crofton - 2 bed 1.0 bath home in Crofton



Crofton condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath convenient to Annapolis, Baltimore, D.C, and Fort Meade. This property features a one car garage with remote opener for convenience, view of the lake, fenced low maintenance yard and one level living. Plenty of space to walk and enjoy the outdoors. Condo community has reserved parking and on street parking nearby. Rent is $1575.00 per month. Tenant responsible for electricity.



We offer social distancing options for showings.

Available now for showings. Call today 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com.



DOGS OK

CATS OK

NO SMOKING ALLOWED



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 36 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE5845279)